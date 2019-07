Court today for a Hunter man who’s facing numerous drugs and weapons offences, after police raided his home yesterday.

Strike Force Officers searched a property on Narang Street, East Maitland where they allegedly found 115 grams of meth, 33 grams of cannabis and a prohibited firearm.

They also discovered a baton, over $4000 in counterfeit cash, and electronic devices which were supposedly stolen.

A 26-year-old was arrested at the scene.

He’s been refused bail.