Boy Killed in Seaham Crash

A child has died following a car crash at East Seaham last night.

It’s believed the Mazda sedan was travelling north along New Line Road around 5:50pm when it lost control, hitting an electricity pole and rolling.

The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel and a three-year-old girl in the front passenger seat both survived the crash, they’ve been taken to the John Hunter for treatment of facial lacerations.

However, the six-year-old boy in the rear of the vehicle died at the scene.

The driver has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police are investigating, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

