Global Directions Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – U.S President Donald Trump Cabinet Member Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s friend Jeffrey Epstein who has had charges laid against him for underage sex. Also Keith talks of The British seizing an Iranian Tanker in Gibralter.

