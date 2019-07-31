Para-glider Crashes at Merewether

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating after a para-glider crash at Merewether yesterday.

It’s believed the 75-year-old man took off from Hickson street around 3-PM and crash landed in steep terrain shortly after.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted him out of the site and took him to the John Hunter Hospital suffering rib, spinal and pelvic fractures as well as a collapsed lung.

He’s in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Image: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service