A teenager has died after he was hit by a bus in Raymond Terrace this morning.

The boy, whose age has not been confirmed, was riding his bike along Mount Hall Road at about 8:30am when he crossed an intersection and was struck by the bus.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly, he couldn’t be saved.

Road closures are now in place while police investigate.

The bus has now been taken for examination while the 41-year-old male driver will also have to undergo mandatory testing.

