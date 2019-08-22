Water Restrictions Imposed in Lower Hunter

It’s been confirmed that water restrictions will be imposed in the Lower Hunter next month.

Minister for Water, Melinda Pavey has today revealed that level one restrictions will be in place from the 16th of September, as a result of the recent drought.

It’ll be the first time the region is restricted in its water usage in 25 years.

Level one restrictions include:

– Outdoor watering is permitted before 10am or after 4pm with a trigger nozzle hose.

– All hand-held hoses must have a trigger nozzle.

– No hosing of hard surfaces such as concrete, paths and driveways.

– All vehicles should be washed with a bucket, trigger nozzle hose or pressure cleaner.

– No sprinklers are to be used.

Image: Pexels