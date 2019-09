UPDATE 10:30am:

Police have managed to talk the man down from the roof of the Mayfield property.

He’s now been taken to Newcastle Police Station.

EARLIER:

Police are on the scene of a stand off in Mayfield this morning.

Officers were to the scene on Maitland Road around 2am where a man was noticed on the roof.

They’re now negotiating with the 25-year-old, who’s believed to be under the influence of drugs.

MORE TO COME