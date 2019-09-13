Man Charged Over Police Stand-Off in Mayfield West

Police have now charged the man at the centre of a lengthy stand-off in Mayfield yesterday.

Officers were called to a unit on Maitland Road just before 1am, after reports that a man had been damaging vehicles before he climbed onto the roof of a building.

A major operation was launched but it was several hours before they managed to talk him down.

He was taken to hospital for assessment but he’s now facing several charges including malicious damage, wilful and obscene exposure, intimidation, and resisting arrest.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Bail Court today.