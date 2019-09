A number of young people have been injured after an explosion in Wallsend overnight.

Police say around four people were sitting around a fire pit at a Fryar Street property around 12:20am when a container holding fuel exploded.

A 15-year-old girl suffered serious burns and was airlifted to Westmead Hospital.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The other people suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

Image: NSW Ambulance