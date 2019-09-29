Man Charged with Merewether Vehicle Break-Ins

A man’s been charged with allegedly stealing property from cars in Merewether.

Police spent the weekend investigating a series of reports of vehicle break-ins and stolen property before they discovered a man pushing a bicycle and carrying a torch on Morgan Street at around 1am yesterday.

A search of the man reportedly uncovered prescription medication, two mobile phones, spark plugs and threaded nuts.

Officers believe the offender used the spark plugs and threaded nuts to break into the vehicles.

The 47-year-old was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with several offences.

It was discovered the man’s been serving a ten month intensive corrections order.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: Newcastle City Police District