Man Tries to Rob Cooks Hill Pharmacy At Knifepoint

An investigation is underway after an attempted armed robbery at Cooks Hill last night.

Police say a man armed with a knife, entered a pharmacy on Darby Street at about 7:45pm.

He allegedly threatened a female worker and demanded medication, before a second worker managed to activate an alarm.

He then fled the scene towards Railway Street.

Officers are now looking for a man described as being about 180cm tall, with a thin build and was wearing dark clothes, and a face covering.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is being urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.