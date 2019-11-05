Man Charged over Fingal Bay Shooting

A man has been charged after allegedly firing a pistol during a domestic incident with his ex-partner at Fingal Bay yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood the 40-year-old man pulled out the weapon during an argument with a 38-year-old woman at the Bombora Close property where he fired one shot which went through the flyscreen door and the neighbour’s garage.

Police caught up with the man at a Salamander Bay shopping centre around 5:15pm and arrested him.

He’s been charged with multiple offences, including possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition without a licence.

The man has been refused bail and will front Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel