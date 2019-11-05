Police Investigate Adamstown Pedestrian Death

Police are calling for any witnesses to yesterday’s fatal bus crash at Adamstown to come forward.

A female pedestrian and her dog were struck by the school bus at the intersection of Brunker and Mandalong Roads just before 3:30pm.

It’s understood passers-by stopped to provide the 35-year-old pedestrian CPR but sadly she and her dog died at the scene.

The bus also hit five parked vehicles on Brunker Road after hitting the woman.

The driver was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing, while the 16 school students on board were uninjured.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock