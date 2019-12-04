Three Homes Damaged in Kilaben Bay Fire

Fire has destroyed a home and damaged two others in Kilaben Bay yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood the blaze began in the Ridge Road property around 4:30pm before spreading to two neighbouring homes.

One of the neighbouring properties was extensively damaged, the other suffered minor damage.

The cause is yet to be established but it’s not being treated as suspicious.

