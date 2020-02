Brent asks our local butcher Kevin Farnham, of Farnham’s Butchers, about the effects of the bushfires and drought on meat prices. Kevin gives us his professional opinion on which cuts of meat may increase and what is your best value for money.

Click here to listen to the podcast

