An investigation is underway, after two cars were set on fire in Muswellbrook overnight.

Fire crews found the first car well alight while it was parked outside a local property at about 9:45pm.

A few hours later at 3:40am, another vehicle was set ablaze on St. Helier’s street.

It was completely destroyed.

Police suspect both incidents are linked and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.