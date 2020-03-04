Police Investigate Lake Macquarie Ram Raids

Investigations are underway after two ram raids in Lake Macquarie yesterday morning.

Three people broke into a Wyee service station around 3:30am by smashing through the wall of an external toilet before stealing cash and cigarettes.

They then targeted a Fennell Bay service station where they rammed through a glass wall and attempted to steal an ATM by pulling it with a rope.

Police say the group was driving three stolen vehicles at the time, which were taken from Cessnock, Scone and West Gosford in the past few days.

The vehicles include a white Mitsubishi Pantech truck with registration BT73PL, a white Mitsubishi flatbed truck with registration CE78NR and a silver Toyota ute with registration CQ21JZ.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police on 4922 8899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock