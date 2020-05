It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Australia gets its investigation into the origins of the pandemic, Gladys says “it’s all about jobs”, and Mark list’s on Twitter 10 areas where her policies are job destroyers, The future of climate change policies in the recession ,The States border dispute.

