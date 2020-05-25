Foxtel launches “Binge” Geoff Quattromani explains

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Apple release an iOS update that provides contact tracing apps the ability to work properly in the background. Now we wait for the COVIDSafe update. For those who will continue to work from home, connecting a monitor to your laptop can make a huge difference. Samsung have announced a 27 and 32 inch monitor, both under $500. Ready for another streaming service? Meet “Binge”, the latest service from Foxtel launches today. Geoff spoke with the Head of Product at Bose Automotive about the future of audio in our cars. There’s some exciting features coming to vehicles. With sport starting to return without crowds. The soccer/football in Denmark will have virtual crowds with the audience connected via Zoom. I cannot wait to see this.

“Click” Below To Listen To The Podcast: