Hunter Man Missing

Police are searching for a missing Hunter man.

62-year-old Stewart Murrell was last seen at a BMX track on Metford Road, Tenambit around 1:30pm yesterday.

There’s concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a serious medical condition.

Mr Murrell is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 180cm tall, of medium build with short brown and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey zipped hoodie, a black Calvin Klein t-shirt, black jeans and black joggers.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s location should contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.