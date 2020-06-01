“Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff has been testing the Samsung A71, a mid-range smartphone that could cannibalise their flagship device sales and provide a great alternative to the iPhone.The NBN has seen its first upgrade with some Australian’s eligible for 1000mbps (gigabit) connections. AI has officially replaced jobs, this time impacting workers at MSN. AI will replace journalists who curated and edited stories for the MSN homepage. Are we next? Arlo is releasing a Floodlight camera and we have one being tested at the moment. If you need to brighten up the driveway, this could be ideal. If social distancing is a challenge, Google has developed an AR experience to visualise 2 meters around you.

