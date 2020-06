A man’s been charged with allegedly supplying anabolic steroids in the Maitland area.

Police began investigating the matter last month, with inquiries leading them to an Aberglasslyn home.

The Lapwing Street property was raided yesterday, police allegedly found 233 vials of the steroid, a further five litres of the drug, chemicals and glassware.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Images: NSW Police Force