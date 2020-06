It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss ABC/Qantas Job Cuts, Gender fluidity in Schools, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’ Energy Policy, The Education Curriculum Review and the last (7) days in Politics!

