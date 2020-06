Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Labor member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon about the NSW Government’s new coal mining strategy.

They also discussed the revamped Resources for Regions program that will hand out an extra $50 million of mining royalties back into areas including Singleton, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Maitland and Newcastle. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2HD-Interview-Joel-Fitzgibbon-3.mp3