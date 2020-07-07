Man Dies in Tea Gardens Crash

A man’s died following a car and truck crash at Tea Gardens yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Myall Way around 4:50pm, where a Suzuki Jimny and a Hino rigid table top had collided.

The 90-year-old man behind the wheel of the Suzuki died at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of a small truck was uninjured.

He provided a negative roadside breath test result but underwent mandatory testing at the Mater Hospital.

The truck was transporting two steers at the time; they were not injured.

Image: NSW Police