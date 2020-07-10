East Coast Low Could Hit Hunter

The Hunter could be in for a severe weather event this weekend.

A low pressure system is expected to develop off the NSW coast from Sunday, bringing with it heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous surf conditions.

Chris Webb from the Bureau of Meteorology at Williamtown says they’re not sure which area of the coast will be most impacted at this stage.

“Usually the worst of the weather is just to the south of the centre [of the system], so if the low of the system develops near Sydney, then the South Coast will get it but if it develops at Port Macquarie, then we’ll get it,” he says.

However the SES is urging residents to prepare properties just in case.

They say the best measures to take include clearing gutters and down pipes of leaves, trimming tree branches near homes and securing outdoor furniture.

For more information, visit the SES website.