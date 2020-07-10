Man Charged with Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man’s been charged following an alleged pursuit in Lake Macquarie this morning.

Police first started chasing a motorbike on the Inner City Bypass at Bennetts Green around 1:20am where they allegedly discovered the bike was not displaying number plates.

The pursuit was terminated shortly after but officers spotted the bike stopped on a grass verge of the Pacific Highway at Belmont.

The rider allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot but officers managed to arrest the 36-year-old rider.

He’s been charged with several offences including riding an unregistered and uninsured bike and riding with an expired licence.

The man has been granted conditional bail and will front Belmont Local Court next month.

Image: NSW Police