Fatal Crash at Charlestown

A person has been killed in a car crash at Charlestown overnight.

It’s understood the vehicle was travelling north on the Pacific Highway just before 9:30pm when it left the road and crashed into a telegraph pole.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the sole occupant couldn’t be revived.

The body is yet to be formally identified but it’s believed to be that of a man in his 40s.

Police are continuing their investigations.

The Pacific Highway was closed for some time, however it’s since reopened.

