Richard & Kim will spoke to Melbourne woman Tekah Houston about what it’s like living in Melbourne during the coronavirus pandemic. Victoria recorded the worst day on record yesterday since the coronavirus pandemic started with 723 new cases and 13 deaths.
What’s it like living in Melbourne at the moment?
