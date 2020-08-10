Geoff Quattromani on New Sony Headphones!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Sony have announced their latest over ear headphones, I’ve been testing them and love their new features. Samsung had their Unpacked event virtually this year announcing a huge range of products. Including a new Note, new Earbuds and a new Tablet. Google have announced their latest mid-range smartphone, the 4a with huge value for money. With so many televisions being released that are only bigger, LG has gone the other way releasing a high-end 48 inch television. Geoff’s been out flying the latest DJI Mavic Air 2. It couldn’t be easier to reach new heights in photography and video. Arlo have announced a new security camera that allows you to simply buy one camera, no hub, no extra devices to get started.

