A man’s died in a car crash at New Lambton Heights overnight.

The 26-year-old was travelling along Lookout Road around 7:15pm when he allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with another car.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police are investigating.

The crash closed Lookout Road in both directions between Grandview Road and McCaffrey Drive for several hours, but it’s since been reopened.

