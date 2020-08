Richard & Kim spoke with CEO of Private Health Insurer NIB, Mark Fitzgibbon, about plans to close the doors on its Kotara branch and to shut-up shop on three other Hunter retail branches by the end of next year due to a huge decline in transactions and people coming into the store.

