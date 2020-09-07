Samsung newly released 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, “The Premiere” Geoff Quattromani explains

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Samsung has made some big announcements with an outdoor specific television and a home theatre projector capable of 130 inches. Not to be left in the dark, Epson also announced new projectors with the ability to use Google Chromecast without any other devices connected. A much simpler home theatre approach. Lenovo is bringing back the bedside alarm clock with a modern twist. Coming soon at less than $100. TCL is bringing new products to Australia with headphones, a tablet but most interestingly – a smartwatch for seniors. Artificial intelligence is coming to Domino’s allowing them to predict pizza orders three weeks in advance, enabling staff rosters to be adjusted.

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast: