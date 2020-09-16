Northern Region Officer Charged with Domestic Violence Offences

A police officer from the Northern Region has been charged over an alleged domestic incident earlier this year.

Following investigations, the 48-year-old Senior Constable was arrested at Belmont Police Station yesterday.

She’s now been charged with two domestic violence offences including causing grievous bodily harm and reckless wounding.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at a Newcastle home on July 27, which involved a 45-year-old man.

The officer has been granted conditional bail and is on long term leave.

She’ll appear in Newcastle Local Court on the 24th of September.