Man Charged with Drink Driving after Nelson Bay Crash

A man’s been charged with alleged drink driving following a crash at Nelson Bay yesterday.
It’s understood the 47-year-old was driving a Mercedes north on Hardy Street shortly before 4pm when he crashed into a Hyundai.
One person in the other car suffered minor injuries.
Police arrested the man and took him to Nelson Bay Police Station for a breath test, where he allegedly blew 0.326.
He’s been granted conditional bail and will come before Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.
