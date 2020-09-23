Man Charged with Drink Driving after Nelson Bay Crash

A man’s been charged with alleged drink driving following a crash at Nelson Bay yesterday.

It’s understood the 47-year-old was driving a Mercedes north on Hardy Street shortly before 4pm when he crashed into a Hyundai.

One person in the other car suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the man and took him to Nelson Bay Police Station for a breath test, where he allegedly blew 0.326.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will come before Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.

Image: NSW Police Force