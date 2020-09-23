Former Hamilton Business Chamber President, Nathan Errington, is calling for another investigation into the suspension of BIA funding in 2018 and an apology from the City of Newcastle CEO.
Former Hamilton Business Chamber President calls for an apology from City of Newcastle CEO
