Woman Dies Following Anna Bay Home Invasion

Police have established a crime scene after a woman died following an Anna Bay home invasion this week.

It’s understood a woman visited a home on Old Main Road around 11pm on Tuesday and spoke with the two female occupants known to her.

She left the scene before returning around an hour later, allegedly entering through a window.

The 37-year-old resident escorted the woman from the home while the 59-year-old suffered a medical episode.

Paramedics arrived on scene to treat the older woman before taking her to the John Hunter Hospital, but she sadly passed away.

The 47-year-old alleged offender was arrested nearby and has been charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.

A post-mortem will now be conducted to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Image: Bigstock