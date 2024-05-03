Tamika Upton selected for Maroons ahead of Women’s State of Origin

Newcastle Knights premiership winner and NRLW fullback Tamika Upton will don a Maroons jersey in this year’s women’s State of Origin

Already a four-time Queensland representative, Upton was included in the side announced today, ahead of the three-game series which kicks off in Brisbane on May 16.

The 27-year-old will reunite with her former Newcastle teammates Emma Manzelmann and Romy Teitzel who have also been named on Coach Tahnee Norris’ 18-player squad.

The Sky Blues are yet to announce their side, but Knights second rower Yasmin Clydesdale and Jesse Southwell are favourites to be named again, after a strong showing in last years series.

Game two will be held in Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on June 6.