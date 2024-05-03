Three Shortland Public School set to receive a $4 Million Boost

Three Shortland public schools are set to be bolstered by over $4 million in infrastructure funding.

Wiripaang public school has secured the largest chunk of the money, set to receive three million dollars to build a new school hall.

Windale and Lakeside public schools will also collect a share in $700,000 and $400,000 respectively, to enhance and cover outdoor learning areas and upgrade learning and sensory spaces in classrooms.

The cash will be funnelled from round two of the Schools Upgrade Fund in a bid to provide all students with access to quality education and facilities

Shortland MP and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says, he’s excited to see three local schools receive the funding.

“Everyone wins when local schools get more support so teachers and students can enjoy better facilities.

“These schools service communities that have some of the most challenged economic circumstances, and I know that this funding to build and upgrade their infrastructure will make a huge difference.”

Minister for Education, Jason Clare says, aiming to give all students access to quality facilities, funding has been delivered to schools most in need.

“From upgrading classrooms to new outdoor equipment, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most.

“This is another important step in building a better and fairer education system.”

Schools with the highest number of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations students and students with disability have been prioritised under the initiative.