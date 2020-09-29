Man Dies after Newcastle Building Fall

A man’s died after falling from a building in Newcastle overnight.

It’s understood the 37-year-old fell from a balcony of a Scott Street building around 9:15pm.

Passersby tried to assist the man while waiting for paramedics to arrive on scene however the man sadly passed away.

The incident forced the closure of Scott Street between Bolton and Watt Streets and suspended light rail services for several hours while forensic investigations took place.

They’ve since been reopened.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident however they don’t believe it to be suspicious and was possibly the result of misadventure.

Any witnesses are being urged to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock