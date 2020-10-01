Teenager Dies in Mount View Crash

A teenager has died in a crash at Mount View overnight.

Emergency services were called to Mount View Road around 8pm after receiving reports that a Ford Falcon had left the road and crashed into a tree.

Sadly the sole-occupant of the car died at the scene.

He’s yet to be formally identified but he’s believed to be an 18-year-old.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.

Anyone with information about the crash is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force