Man Dies in Freemans Waterhole Crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the M1 at Freemans Waterhole this morning.

It’s understood the car left the road and rolled down an embankment near Palmers Road around 5:15am.

The driver and single occupant was found deceased inside, he has not been formally identified.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

One northbound of the M1 remains closed while investigations continue.

Motorists wanting to avoid the heavy traffic can exit the M1 on Freemans Drive and re-join using Palmers Road.

Image: Live Traffic