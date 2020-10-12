Tech Talk- with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff has been testing the latest smart speaker from Google. It’s likely to appear under more Christmas trees this year. He’s also been wearing the latest, and most expensive, Fitbit. It is called the Sense and has more sensors than you thought you’d ever need. A new update to Android phones will give you a feature that can alert you when it hears certain things (a baby crying, the sound of running water, a doorbell), excellent for anyone hard of hearing. 4am Wednesday, be up and ready to watch Tim Cook tell the world how amazing the iPhone 12 is. And maybe some other things…Lastly, Geoff travelled to Hardy’s in Mclaren Vale last week for a tasting session over Zoom. It was a surprisingly good experience, could the virtual cellar door stay longer term?\

Click below to listen to podcast