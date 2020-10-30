Charges Laid over Salamander Bay Fatal Crash

A man’s been charged over a fatal crash at Salamander Bay earlier this year.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at Raymond Terrace Police Station yesterday, accused of crashing into a Toyota on a roundabout at the intersection of Port Stephens Drive and Salamander Way on the 26th of August, 2020.

The 77-year-old woman behind the wheel and her 80-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

The Tanilba Bay man has been charged with 10 dangerous driving offences including two counts of exceeding the speed limit by more than 30-kilometres an hour.

He’s been refused bail until his next court appearance in January.