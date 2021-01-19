Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Brent catches up with our tech guru Geoff Quattromani to chat about the latest flagship Samsung smartphones that were announced on Friday as well as the announcement of the new Samsung headphones and a smart tag. Geoff has also been taking a look at the world’s first foldable PC. It’s a tablet and laptop in 1! Arlo, the maker of smart security cameras, is now a touchless doorbell and new indoor security camera and Belkin, who are well known for their phone accessories, has announced a pair of earbuds that would be a great alternative to earbuds.

Geoff Quattromani

Tech Commentator; Online / Print / Radio / TV

