Bernard Salt AM is an author, demographer, and since 2002 a regular columnist with The Australian newspaper. Between 2011 and 2019 he was an adjunct professor at Curtin University Business School, and holds a Master of Arts from Monash University.

Brent is joined by demographer Bernard Salt to have a chat about how people are reassessing their lifestyles after lockdown.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Bernard Salt is an author, demographer, and since 2002 a regular columnist with The Australian newspaper. Between 2011 and 2019 he was an adjunct professor at Curtin University Business School, and holds a Master of Arts from Monash University.