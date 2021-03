Brent chats with Global Directions Dr Keith Suter to discuss the “multiple attempts” to engage with North Korea made by the US which have been ignored. President Joe Biden’s administration says it has been trying to contact the North Korean government since February but has yet to receive a response.

