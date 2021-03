Overnight news travelled that Doug Parkinson had passed away, and tributes and memorys being spoken and online surfacing, Richard and Shanna spoke to Dougs Guitarist of 20 years Dave Longo, who was saddened by the news.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-Breakfast-Show-2HD-and-Dave-Longo-Guitarist-re-Doug-Parkinson-16032021.mp3



Image Source Twitter Stefan Nowak

@StefNowak

Recording with the great Doug Parkinson today. L-R Dave Longo, Doug, Myself, Gordon Rytmeister & Leon Gaer