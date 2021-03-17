Westpac’s Rescue Helicopter inaugural Knights Rescue Rally

Richard and Shanna speak to Westpac’s Rescue Helicopter CEO Richard Jones about the Knights Rescue Rally fundraiser, and its a first where any car can join in.

Travelling from Newcastle to Wagga Wagga for the Knights game in may 2021 via Mudgee, Parkes to Wagga Wagga and back over 5 days on paved roads is sure to be a bit of fun and raise some funds for the Westpac’s Rescue Helicopter in the process!

Visit the website for details

https://events.rescuehelicopter.com.au/event/knights-rescue-rally/home