Disaster Assistance for flood victims Dr David Gillespie MP for Lyne Speak to Richard and Shanna

The flooding on the mid north coast has been hit 1 in a 100yo flood and many parts of NSW has been declared disaster zones, member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie explains what can you apply for if you are a victim of the disaster and some other issues.

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit https://disasterassistance.service.nsw.gov.au

To apply for a concessional loan or grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

